10 years ago...
The Hackensack Medical Clinic will host an open house Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
The clinic, which operates in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, is located in the south wing of the Hackensack Senior Class Assisted Living Facility and opened in October 2008.
The need for a clinic was expressed by community members at Healthy Community meetings facilitated by the Initiative fund several years earlier. The Pines Area Medical Development Association, a tax-exempt nonprofit, is one of the financial sponsors. PAMDA has pledged to raise funds to cover startup and operating expenses for the first 10 years.
25 years ago...
The fourth annual Moondance Jam brings its biggest billing of national acts ever while still serving the tastes of the local music scene.
Along with classic rockers like the Grass Roots, Guess Who, survivor, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Kansas, local performers Dead Stiks, Ripchord, Bob and Julie, Hands Down and High Tolerance round out the roster.
50 years ago...
A groundbreaking service was held to mark the beginning of construction of the new Hope Lutheran Church at Walker. Plans call for a new sanctuary seating 300, fellowship hall, kitchen, library, pastor’s office and 12 classrooms.
Member of the building committee present at the groundbreaking were Dr. Casper Dahle, Tanner Jacobson, chairman Bob McDowall, Pastor John Coffey, Roger Strandlie, Harold Hanson and Jim Worcester. Not present was Ole Berg, currently traveling in Norway.
Construction should be completed in six months. During that time, worship services will be held in the old Catholic Church just south of the site.
