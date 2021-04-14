10 years ago...
WHA High School hosted the state Student Council Convention, led by the Student Council and the Walker Community.
The activity brought members from across the state to a three-day leadership conference. The conference shifts to different locations each year. Each school brings three voting delegates and one advisor.
Megan Parks and Jana Stewart were WHA’s student council co-coordinators. The student council had been working on the bid for the state convention for over a y ear.
25 years ago...
Bicyclists and hikers received some good news this week. Of the $522 million bonding bill passed by the Legislature, $5 million was earmarked for state trail acquisition, development and rehab. Of that $5 million, $1 million is earmarked for development of the Paul Bunyan Trail.
Terry McGaughey, longtime trail activist, said the money will likely be spent on the portion of the PBT north of Walker.
50 years ago...
The 1971 deer hunting season will be closed in the prime range, Commissioner of Natural Resources announced April 7. Calculations by game managers show that the only possible season Minnesota could have, considering the poor fawn crop anticipated and last year’s harvest, would be two days or less.
“Unfortunately this past winter was relatively severe in the main deer range and will most likely eliminate the gain in deer population we had hoped for,” Herbst said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.