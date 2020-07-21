10 years ago...
Cass’ proposed social host ordinance elicited no public comments at its first reading before the county board.
The new ordinance, presented by County Attorney Chris Strandlie, prohibits anyone from “hosting an event where alcohol is present and is being possessed or consumed by persons under age 21.” It does not apply to conduct involving parents and underage children; legally protected religious ordinances; and a few other exceptions.
The second reading of the ordinance will be at the next County Board meeting.
25 years ago...
Residents of Walker and surrounding areas are cleaning up after a series of severe thunderstorms that ripped through the area last Wednesday.
The warnings affected Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties and brought locally heavy rains, frequent lightning and winds with gusts between 60-90 mph.
Thousands of people were without power a trees fell across power lines and substations shut down. Downtown Walker lost power twice that morning. Homes and resorts in the Walker and Hackensack area reported wind damage to homes, trees, boats and docks.
50 years ago...
Primary votes will be needed for Cass County treasurer and Third District commissioner positions. Nine positions are up for election but only the Third District and treasurer’s office have more than two candidates.
Opposing incumbent treasurer Florence Richardson will be Helmer Olson of Walker and Elwood Marion of Whipholt.
In District 3, incumbent Erhard Hasser has filed for re-election, facing Glenn Witham of Hackensack, Art Reuck of Backus and Orville Armstrong of Backus.
