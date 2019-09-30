10 years ago...
Subscribers to The Pilot-Independent will now have access to the online edition included in their subscription package at no additional charge. It’s free.
Including online access will give you the ability to read the latest news stories, including obituaries, even when you are away from home.
25 years ago...
KGM Construction of Aurora was the lowest of three bidders to cap the old Longville-Remer Landfill. The bid of $333,915.90 was below the engineer’s estimate of $499,455.20. Another $50,000 might be added if the MPCA requires that clay used for capping be mixed with bentonite for more plasticity.
Ranson Engineering of Wadena will provide daily field inspections once work commences. Solid Waste Officer Paul Fairbanks said the cap should be constructed within 30-45 days.
50 years ago...
Jack and Gloria Bieloh, who recently purchased the Walker Red Owl Store, are having a get acquainted sale through Tuesday of next week. There will be a three-day open house, free coffee “ands,” free treats for the kids, a free stereo system and other free prizes and gifts.
Special prices include bananas 9 cents/lb., young turkeys, 29 cents/lb., lean ground beef, 59 cents/lb., and lean bacon, 59 cents/lb.
