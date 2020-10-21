10 years ago...
The WHA School District has made considerable progress in rebuilding its fund balance, according to a report by EideBailly Financial Advisors. WHA had a $639,380 fund balance at the end of FY 2009-10. Three years ago the fund balance was a negative $518.000.
Of the $639,380, $336,326 is in the unreserved and undesignated account, with the balance in various accounts legally restricted for spending such as health and safety, operating capital, etc.
Just last year, WHA’s unreserved and undesignated account stood at a negative $29,218.
25 years ago...
A public hearing over the removal of more than 25 percent of trees on the property where a Hardee’s Restaurant is to be built may be moot, since more than 75 percent of the trees were cut down three day before the hearing by the landowner.
The Walker Planning Commission faced a roomful of residents wanting to know what happened and why. The planning chair noted that cutting the trees, a violation of city ordinance, would be handled by the city council, not the commission.
At a separate meeting, the city met with its attorney and asked him to investigate possible charges against the landowner.
50 years ago...
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office recovered 14 rifles and a pistol allegedly stolen Sunday in the burglary of the Rum River Gun Shop in Milaca.
The guns were found in a car stopped by Cass County officials on County Hwy. 8 south of Bena, after they had been informed the car had been used in the burglary and was in the area. A Minneapolis man and woman were arrested on a charge of concealing and receiving stolen property. They are being held for Mille Lacs County authorities.
