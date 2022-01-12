The Minnesota DNR is announcing new strategies to fight the spread of aquatic invasive species. They include a new state law that gives the DNR authority to operate check stations to inspect motorists transporting boats, trailers and other marine equipment; adding more high-pressure, hot water decontamination units; hiring of 150 new watercraft inspectors; and conducting watercraft inspections at large fishing tournaments.
25 years ago...
Two Cass County commissioners, including the first woman elected in county history, were sworn in at the first session of 1997.
Re-elected Commissioner Jim Demgen, Dist. 2., and newly-elected Commissioner Joanne Pels, Dist. 4, were sworn in by Judge John P. Smith.
“You’ve made history, but it took 100 year,” Commissioner John Stranne, the board chair, declared, as he congratulated Pels.
50 years ago...
Two buck deer weighing 190 and 175 pounds were shot and left to die last week in the Kabekona-Laporte deer yard area in Hubbard County. Both bucks were shot through the neck. They were shot within a mile of the spot where two deer were shot and left to die three years ago.
Conservation Officer Richard Heinlein determined the bucks may have been shot from a car or snowmobile. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Heinlein.
