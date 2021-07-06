10 years ago...

Phase 1 construction of the new Walker Ranger District is under way. Last week the Walker Armory, which has been unoccupied for many years, was razed. Work will take place over the summer and includes site prep, utility work and moving two existing buildings to new locations. Nearly all material from the demo will be recycled. The contract for Phase 1 was awarded to Aspen Construction of Hackensack.

25 years ago...

Walker was filled with faces young and old for the first ever Walker-Hackensack-Akeley All-School Reunion.

More than 1,500 alumni and guests registered  for the event, rekindling relationships and memories, and practically every bar and restaurant was hosting a “decade reunion.”

Friday  night former Superintendent Erv Ostlund told  attendees that he came to Walker over 51 years ago as a science and phys ed teacher. He also served 18 years as superintendent and estimated he has seen more than 1,900 students receive their diplomas.

50 years ago...

An 18-hole miniature golf course opened July 1 in Hackensack. Each of the 18 holes are named for an area lake. The golf course will be sprayed for bugs and lights installed for evening play.

Owner Larry Plonty  has been a summer resident for eight years. He is an industrial arts teacher in Lakeville and  designed and built much of the modern equipment for the course.

“The Igloo,” a handicraft gift shop adjacent to the golf course, is also open under Mr. Plonty’s management.

