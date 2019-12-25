10 years ago...
There was only a glimmer of good news in Chief Financial Officer Larry Wolfe’s report to the Cass County Board on the state’s economic outlook.
Although the budget deficit for the current biennium is projected at $1.2 billion, Gov. Tim Pawlenty has said he will not unallot local aid payments to counties that are promised in late December.
Last year Pawlenty unallotted $336,000, leaving Cass and other counties scrambling to make up the deficit.
25 years ago...
Part 5 in the prestigious Michaud Collection, a series of International Eelpout Festival logos, has just been issued. The festival will be held Feb. 17-19, 1995.
The logo shows an eelpout breaking through the ice and smiling at a mischievous whistling Eskimo-style figure, made popular in the other logos. The gender of the cartoon figure has never been determined, but he or she is toting a large baseball bat behind his or her back.
50 years ago...
The Cass County Board has appointed Jim Worcester, 37, of Walker, as County Engineer to succeed Don Cole, who retires Dec. 31. Worcester has been Assistant Engineer since 1962. He is a graduate of Walker High School and holds a civil engineering degree from the University of North Dakota.
Ralph Rodekuhr, 53, Walker, was appointed Assistant County Engineer. He has been with the Engineering Department since 1954.
