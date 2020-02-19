10 years ago...
Based on current enrollment trends, WHA School’s student count will shrink by about 90 students over the next five years.
“These are the numbers we will use for budget planning, Superintendent Wally Schoeb told the school board.
As of Feb. 5, WHA had an unduplicated count of 798 students; the 2009/10 budget was based on 795. Starting next fall, as students move through grade levels, the student count is expected to drop to 755 in 2010/11 down to 707 in 2014/15.
25 years ago...
The 16th annual Eelpout Festival’s organizer Ken Bresley recently revealed the charitable side of his nature, which he usually keeps hidden under his boxer shorts.
A state-of-the-art 10-by-10 foot polysteel building, like the one used for Eelpout Headquarters, will be raffled off with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of kids with life-threatening conditions.
“We feel this noble, humanitarian cause is worthy of our support,” said Bresley, wiping a tear from his eye. “However, the rest of you guys can go take a flying leap.”
50 years ago...
A crowd in Hackensack ignored the cold weather for the Back to Hack Winter Weekend, staged Saturday and Sunday by the Sno Bos Snowmobile Club.
The event included the first known parade of decorated snowmobiles. The 50 units were assembled in below zero weather, led by two riders carrying the US flag and colors for Legion Post 202.
Parade winners were Jim Pope, Hackensack’s barber, with “The Old Woman in the Shoe,” and Mrs. Clare Wallrich with a replica of the Hackensack Snow Bo’s shoulder patch. Each received a handsome trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.