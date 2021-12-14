10 years ago...
The unexpected resignation of WHA School Board member Chad Christianson has created a vacancy on the board.
Christianson announced his resignation effective Dec. 31, due to a change in employment. He has served two years of a four-year term.
With a vacancy to fill, the board turned to Blake Nordin of Hackensack, who was a candidate in the general election, finishing fourth in a five-way race for three seats. Nordin was at the meeting and said he would accept the appointment.
25 years ago...
Early snow means more snowmobile trail grooming and more dilemmas. Land Commissioner Norm Moody told the County Board that a major trail re-route is underway in Thunder Lake Township, where a landowner has withdrawn the easement for part of the Eagle Trail. He predicted that the project, along with early snow, will deplete grant-in-aid funds before the end of the season.
Commissioner Jim Demgen said he also has heard from snowmobile clubs that several private parties are withdrawing easements. Commissioner John Stranne wondered if there had been any decrease in Paul Bunyan Trail usage with the ban on studded machines.
50 years ago...
Good progress is being made for the Walker overnight stop for the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s 1972 International 500 snowmobile race. Racers will end the second leg of the race in Walker Jan. 26.
Assignments have been made for housing; routing and safety; signage; banquet; storage; finish line; banquet program; trophies; and publicity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.