10 years ago...
St. Joseph’s Medical Clinic in Hackensack, located at Hackensack Senior Class Assisted Living, will benefit from the first-ever Penguin Plunge.
Businesses, churches and families are putting together teams or are sponsoring others. Entry fee is $30 per jumper. All proceeds will benefit the Clinic.
Bleachers will be set up around the hole in the ice, carved in Birch Lake, for better viewing of the event.
25 years ago...
Nineteen varsity and JV cross-country skiers from the WHA-Detroit Lakes ski team could be found somewhere among the throng of 795 skiers from 40 teams at the Mesabi East Ski Meet at Giant’s Ridge near Biwabik. The meet is the largest high-school level competition in the nation.
Nick Koshnick from Detroit Lakes had the group’s best time in the 10K of 29 minutes, 55 seconds, good for 26th place. The winning time was Greg Jurek of Proctor, 27:01.
WHA junior Shannon May led the girls’ varsity 5K race with a time of 20 minutes, 5 seconds. The winner was Barb Jones of St. Paul Central in 14:45.
50 years ago...
Several Cass drivers will compete in the International Snowmobile 500 from Winnipeg to St. Paul. Tim Orton of Walker and Bob Brogle and Pete Tulenchik of Pine River will ride Polaris machines for Orton Motor Co.
Bud Slagle of Longville will ride his Rupp machine for the second try at the 500. Last year Slagle made it to Mille Lacs Lake. The race is hard work, he reports. “I lost 23 pounds.” Slagle says riding unfamiliar trails at high speeds is the biggest hazard of the race.
