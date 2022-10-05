10 years ago...

Demolition of the Walker Airport’s old arrival and departure building started last week.  Shepard Excavating of Laporte will tear down and haul away the old building, built in the 1970s. The total project should cost about $214,000, with septic repairs, design engineering and administrative costs. The FAA will fund about $193,000 and the city, about $21,500.

