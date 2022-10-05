Demolition of the Walker Airport’s old arrival and departure building started last week. Shepard Excavating of Laporte will tear down and haul away the old building, built in the 1970s. The total project should cost about $214,000, with septic repairs, design engineering and administrative costs. The FAA will fund about $193,000 and the city, about $21,500.
Village Homes of Walker submitted the lowest bid for the new terminal at $157,365.60, almost $10,000 under the next lowest. The project should be finished by late October or early November.
25 years ago...
(Letter to the Editor:) “The members of the ANAVET 60 Pipes and Drums wish to extend to the people of Walker our appreciation for the exceptional hospitality and receptiveness during our recent participation in Ethnic Fest. Although exhausted at the end of the Fest, we enjoyed every minute.
“The supper clubs and taverns where we performed, the presentation of flags and the Saturday parade were equally as much fun for us as they appeared to be for the patrons.” (Signed) Don Carlson, band member
50 years ago...
More than 11,000 persons visited the Cass County Museum and Pioneer School, between June 15-Sept. 4. The public’s interest in historical artifacts is most gratifying.
Henry Hagen, president of the Historical Society, stated, “We are proud to have the society as an educational institution, a library of artifacts where students may gather information.”
