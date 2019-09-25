10 years ago...
The last time John Ofstedal of Walker ran the North Country Marathon was back in 2006 when he took second. So it came as a big surprise to him Saturday when he won the 27th annual event: 12 years after his last triumph and his fourth overall win.
“It was nice to win,” Ofstedal said. “I was just hoping to finish in the top three.”
At 46, Ofstedal is the oldest winner. He finished the 26.2 miles in 3:00.23.
25 years ago...
For the first time in its 12-year history, a local runner finished first in the men’s division of the Walker North Country Marathon. John Ofstedal, 31, of Walker, crossed the finish line of the WNCM in 2:46:55, besting his time last year of 2:52:22.
In the women’s division, Janice Ettle finished first in 3:17.07. Back in 1991 she set the women’s course record in 3:01:08. This is the third time she has run the WNCM.
50 years ago...
Cass County residents may face a drastic reduction in public welfare services and financial assistance unless the county Welfare Board can find a way to offset $294,000 in decreases in state and federal participation.
While the 1970 welfare budget of $2.5 million represents an overall 11 percent increase, the county’s levy obligation is $788,000 compared to $495,000 in 1969. The Welfare Board feels that unless alternate sources of financing can be found they will have no recourse but to drastically reduce services and assistance.
