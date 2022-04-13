One hundred years ago, the night of April 14-15, 1912, the ocean liner the Titanic sank after striking an iceberg on its way from Southampton, England to America.
One of the third class passengers was Johanna Ahlin of Akeley, who was returning home to her husband and sons in Akeley after visiting her parents in Sweden. She was traveling with her 25-year-old brother John Petterson. Neither survived the sinking, and their bodies were not among the 306 eventually recovered.
25 years ago...
After hearing two options to upgrade city street lights, the Walker City Council chose the second option, high pressure sodium lights.
Sodium lights are more efficient than mercury vapor and cast a “warm light” as opposed to “cool white light.” Installation could be as soon as the lights arrive, four to six weeks.
The city will try to sell the old mercury vapor lights, but it is unlikely there will be any takers.
50 years ago...
The Minn. Department of Highways has accepted bids for bituminous resurfacing of Hwy. 371 from its south junction with Hwy. 87 at Backus to 2.4 miles north of Hackensack.
This is good news for all persons living from Backus north, as the highway has deteriorated to such a degree it was becoming a road to avoid, if the driver valued the alignment of his car’s wheels! Work should start June 5 and be finished in 25 days.
