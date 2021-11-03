10 years ago...
At midnight Nov. 2, WHA School’s third attempt to pass an operating levy was looking grim. The levy question was failing with 1,521 no votes to 1,339 yes votes with an unknown number of precincts left to be counted.
If approved the referendum would have authorized a levy of $500 per pupil.
(The final tally was 2,063 no votes to 1,615 yes, and the levy was defeated again.)
25 years ago...
Joanne Pels squeaked out a close win in the contest for Dist. 4 county commissioner against James Worcester.
Pels received 1,202 votes to Worcester’s 1,105 votes. She will be the first female commissioner in Cass County history.
“Now comes the work as a commissioner,” Pels declared. “It’s a very serious role and I intend to take it that way.”
50 years ago...
Local students placed high in the Area III speech contest, sponsored by the Association of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors and Women’s Auxiliary.
Barb Harrington of Hackensack placed second in the senior division, and Debbi Geiger of Walker represented the Cass SWCD in the junior division.
The subject of the speeches was “Proper Land Use — Key to Minnesota Development.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.