The city of Walker will take the first step in constructing a new airport terminal. Airport Commissioner Ken Bresley told the city council that the FAA has approved allocating $153,000 n federal funds for the project. Sealed bids on the project will be received until 2 p.m. July 26. The Ernest Jarman Trust will contribute $50,000 toward financing and construction of the terminal.
25 years ago...
The WHA School board will start putting teeth into its policy for collecting $4,153.75 of last year’s overdue meal bill.
Starting in September, debts of $50 or more will be taken to small claims court. While elementary school students are rarely denied a meal, high school students can only eat for five days into the month and then are cut off.
Secretarial staffers reported their unsuccessful efforts to collect arrears with mailed notices and by phone.
50 years ago...
The U.S. Coast Guard Commandant out of Duluth will be at the Walker Chamber office Friday to answer questions about boating, licensing and boat operations on Leech Lake. Resorters, businessmen and individuals will have the opportunity to question the commandant as to the ole of the Coast Guard on area lakes and waters, especially Leech, Winnie and Cass.
The timing of the meeting is set to coincide with the Aug. 1 deadline for boat inspections and pilot licensing.
