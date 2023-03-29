10 years ago...
WHA’s 68-38 loss to Southwest Christian in the first round of the Class A tournament did nothing to diminish the great year the Wolves had.
10 years ago...
WHA’s 68-38 loss to Southwest Christian in the first round of the Class A tournament did nothing to diminish the great year the Wolves had.
The state tourney was not new to the Eagles who last year took second place and have been to state eight times, including winning four straight Class A titles from 1999-2002
“They know what it’s all about,” said WHA Coach Pat Richter. “They’re also very athletic, and that showed on the court.”
25 years ago...
The Cass County Attorney’s Office has filed a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old Motley girl. The girl was shot on Nov. 9 while practicing her clarinet in her home the opening weekend of hunting season.
The girl was airlifted to North Memorial where she remained for two weeks before returning home.
Cass County deputies and conservation officers located three hunters who were in the area. Three guns were confiscated and sent to the BCA with the bullet. The results showed that one of the rifles fired the bullet. The men were hunting deer and shot toward the Pointer home, which was not in view. However the hunter responsible had hunted the area for many years and “should have been aware of the home’s general location.”
50 years ago...
Walker and Akeley Schools elementary staff hosted an environmental workshop at Walker School last week. The workshop was designed to prepare for incorporation of environmental studies into current curricula.
Last fall the school boards approved and endorsed the action. The workshop was necessary to qualify for state aid in establishing the necessary courses. To assist, the Department of Education has developed 30 mini-unit courses to teach key concepts of the environment and humans’ relationship to it.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.