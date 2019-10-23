10 years ago...
Hackensack’s fifth annual National Chainsaw Sculpting Invitational did better financially than first reported. Updated totals provided on behalf of the four sponsors show gross receipts of $38,341, substantially more than earlier reported. Some expenses are still coming in and will be deducted from the gross.
Sponsoring groups are the city of Hackensack,Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 202 and the Lions Club. In the next few weeks the sponsors will receive checks to disburse to local charities.
25 years ago...
The wreckage of a twin engine Beechcraft Baron was found by searchers last Friday in a remote area of the Paul Bunyan State Forest, 18 miles west of the Walker Airport and 5 miles southwest of Kabekona Lake. Authorities speculate that weather and poor visibility played a role in the crash, which claimed the lives of two pilots from Fargo. Air and ground search parties worked for seven days before locating the craft.
50 years ago...
Private contractors and the Cass County Land Department are making good progress salvaging timber felled by the August tornadoes near Backus and Outing. Six crews are presently at work. Since late August, operations have yielded about a quarter million board feet, according to Fay Harrington, IRRC Forester assigned to Cass County Forest Management.
The county eventually will be able to save more than a million board feet; however the value will be down because of waste and lower prices received for stumpage.
