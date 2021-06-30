10 years ago...
The effects of a potential state government shutdown were part of nearly every agenda item at the Cass County Board meeting.
The state has advised HHVS that it cannot allocate or approve use of any dollars for services made after June 30. Any dollars the county uses to fund activities might not be reimbursed, unless OK’d by the state in new funding legislation.
The Highway Department may not be able to work on another stretch of CSAH 1 this year because federal dollars flow through the state and are reimbursed once the project is done. State inspectors would be unavailable to OK the project, and private inspectors would likely be too busy.
25 years ago...
The search has begun for applicants for the new post of Cass County Administrator. Applications will be received until July 31 and considered at the Aug. 6 meeting.
Commissioners and Auditor Sharon Anderson speculated the post might be filled by early fall.
50 years ago...
Jerry Hemstad and John Ringle will be among 7,500 youth from across the United States who will attend the 13th Boy Scout World Jamboree in late July and early August. Scouts from most countries around the world will attend, including 9,000 from the host country of Japan.
Jerry and John are members of Walker Boy Scout Troop No. 40 Upon arrival, they will tour Japan for four days; the actual camping portion of the Jamboree will be Aug. 2-10. After that they will tour other areas of Japan for five days before returning to the U.S.
Both Scouts are members of the Order of Arrows, a scouting fraternity for high merit in camping.
