10 years ago...
Passage of an operating levy referendum is critical to WHA School District’s financial climate, WHA Board Chair Dave Holk wrote in a front page article. There have been zero increases in state funding for several years while districts face rising costs for transportation, heating fuels and contracts.
The state has made things worse by withholding 30 percent of the district’s funding until the following year.
“Do you think we can then pay only 70 percent of our obligations?” Holk asked rhetorically. “I hardly think that would go over very well.”
25 years ago...
Over 300 mature marijuana plants with a value in excess of $80,000 were seized by federal and state agents and Cass County Sheriff’s Office personnel from several locations near Federal Dam and Longville.
According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Randy Fisher, the seizure is the result of a six-month investigation into marijuana operations in the county. Complaints from citizens led to the discovery of the plants on private, state and national forest land.
Officials have at least four suspects. “I’m confident the number will increase,” Fisher stated.
50 years ago...
Five WHA Homecoming Queen candidates, chosen from the senior class by the student body, were announced Monday. They are Jeanne Arends, Jana Nichols, Coleen Oberley, Lynn Potter and Mary Schindele.
The field will be narrowed to three candidates on Wednesday, and the Walker Warriors football team will pick this year’s queen, who will be crowned Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.