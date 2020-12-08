10 years ago...
The WHA School Board will swear in four, not three new school board members in January. Board member Chad Christianson announced his resignation effective Dec. 31, due to change of employment. He has been youth director at Hope Lutheran Church and has served two years of a four year term.
With a vacancy to fill, the board turned to Blake Nordin of Hackensack, who finished fourth in a five-way race for three seats. Nordin was at the December board meeting and said he would accept the appointment.
25 years ago...
Beautician Meryle O’Connor is closing up shop after 47 years in business — 43 of them in Walker. Home Beauty Shop opened Dec. 29, 1952 and was located on Eighth Street (Hwy. 34).
O’Connor, who attended the Duluth Beauty School, first used the old Egyptian henna processes for color and machine and machineless perms. When cold waves came into use, she says it was hard to get people to change. Now the industry is changing rapidly with more scientific product lines.
50 years ago...
Members of the adult education Spanish Class at Walker are sponsoring an emergency effort to supplement the Mexico trip fund earned by high School Spanish class seniors. The 16 students leave Dec. 26 for a tour of Mexico City and Acapulco and are expected back Jan. 5.
The class worked hard earning money that will cover travel expenses and room and board but do not have any surplus for emergencies while in Mexico. Anyone who wants to help out with the fund drive may leave or send contributions to First National Bank, Walker.
