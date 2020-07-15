10 years ago...
The WHA High School Handbook will have a new section this fall that covers trespassing and pranks.
The sections are the result of a senior prank that went awry last may and resulted in students entering school buildings without permission. All such violations will be considered serious, even if the prank does not result in actual harm to students or staff. Trespassing will be added to a list of “behavior and consequences.”
25 years ago...
Walker’s State Theater has been a fixture since the early 1900s when it was the town opera house where silent films were shown. In the 1940s, it was the place for news of the war as well as films and other entertainment.
By the 1990s, entertainment means a trip to the video store or even the casino. It seems Walker’s future no longer includes a local theater, as the State officially closed its doors at the end of last season.
“I’m really sorry to see it go,” mused Renee Geving of the Cass County Historical Society. “But those days are gone, and we will never get them back.”
50 years ago...
The bodies of two Pine River brothers, missing since a boating accident on Leech Lake, have been recovered. R. R. and F. R., drowned when their boat sank in 5-foot waves off Ottertail Point.
A cousin, R. R. R., was rescued by two nearby fishermen as he attempted to swim to shore. He told the Sheriff’s Department that the party had been fishing near Two Points. When the wind came up, waves swamped the boat.
