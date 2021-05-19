10 years ago...
Tests taken in 2010 of walleyes from nine of Minnesota’s largest walleye lakes showed the fish were “clean” for PFC (perfluorchemical) contamination.
Lakes tested included Leech, Kabetogama, Rainy, Vermilion, Mille Lacs, Lake of the Woods, Winnibigoshish, Cass and Upper Red Lake.
PFCS are manmade chemicals that have been used for decades to make products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.
25 years ago...
S.A. endured 29 years of violent, perverted abuse at the hands of her estranged husband, A.A. On May 9 the years of abuse ended in her death and later A.A.’s suicide.
A.A., 49, formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, shot his wife in front of a WHA School bus at about 7:35 a.m., as S.A. pleaded with the driver to call police. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the junction of Onigum Road and Stony Point Road.
A.A. fled the scene after the shooting, driving his wife’s car. He was located by a search plane and took his own life as a Cass County deputy moved in on him. Authorities believe he had stalked and carefully planned her murder for some time.
50 years ago...
Good opening day fishing reports came in from all points on Leeech Lake, with many guides, resorters and other anglers claiming it has been the best opener in six years.
Among the photos on the front page of The Walker Pilot was one of Stan and Gerry Peterson of Walker who brought in their limit of walleyes opening morning, caught in 4 feet of water in Steamboat Bay of Leech Lake. The largest walleye caught by Stan weighted 8 lbs., 2 oz.
