Authorities confirmed Thursday that 60 slugs escaped from the Walkabout Petting Zoo sometime between April 1 and Nov. 1, 2012. The break-out was only just discovered.
Zoo officials believe the slugs climbed the weeping willow near the north gate and “slimed” their way down the branches to make an escape but cannot be sure, as “the trail has gone cold.”
“They seemed to be so happy,” said one zoo employee, who asked not to be identified. “This is quite a surprise.” (From page 1 of the 34th annual Pout-Independent.)
25 years ago...
Runners will take to Walker’s streets Saturday for the 16th annual Eelpout Peelout during the 19th International Pout Fest.
Last year more than 85 runners competed against falling snow, cold temps and each other to complete the five-mile run. This year Eelpout promoter Ken Bresley thinks the race will be more successful than years past — if the weather cooperates.
50 years ago...
Chuck Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Collins, Walker, is a freshman wrestler with the Walker Warriors. He completed the 1973 wrestling season with a perfect 20-0 record. Chuck started wrestling when he was in fifth grade.
In 1973 Chuck captured first place at three invitational meets: Ada, Park Rapids and Walker. He will wrestle this Saturday for a district championship.
During the year Chuck wrestles at 105 pounds but will drop to 101 pounds for the District meet.
