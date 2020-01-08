10 years ago...
The Cass County Board will require Eelpout Festival promoter Jim Gerchy to submit by Jan. 20 a plan outlining how toilet facilities, trash receptacles, cleanup security and other requirements of the county’s lawful assembly ordinance will be addressed at the Feb. 19-21 event.
Previously Cass had not enforced the requirement that Gerchy get a lawful assembly permit, although the ordinance was amended in 2004 to cover events held on lakes. Last year he was advised the requirement would be enforced in 2010, due to costs for law enforcement and post-event cleanup.
Gerchy contended that the event is staged at city park and he has no control over what people do on the lake. Sheriff Randy Fisher countered that if it weren’t for what was going on at city park, “people wouldn’t come up and be on the lake.”
25 years ago...
WHA High School’s 1993-94 yearbooks have been returned to the publisher for some “editing.” When the yearbooks arrived just before Christmas, advisor Ron Berry and Sup’t. Boyd McLarty took out some copies, looked through them and noticed something strange.
“The pictures on one page would be our teachers, but on the next page, there were pictures of strangers,” McLarty told the School Board. Of the first 16 pages, eight were from some unnamed school, “who knows where,” Berry said. He immediately boxed up the yearbooks and returned them to the California printing facility, where they will be re-printed ASAP at the publisher’s cost.
50 years ago...
Twenty-three young people completed snowmobile training at Hackensack last week. Don Kraushaar and Glenn Witham of the Hackensack Sno Bos gave instruction to the young people under the supervision of the Conservation Department. Regulations require all youth ages 14-17 to take the training. Walker classes are expected to start this week.
