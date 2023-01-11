Two developers are interested in buying parcels of land for projects at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site near Walker, but the county is looking at its own expansion needs.
One developer is interested in building senior housing while the other would build market rate multi-family apartment housing.
Commissioner Jim Dowson felt that Cass has to decide first if it wants to retain all or some of the property for the county’s future expansion. The acreage was acquired from the state for $1 after the state hospital closed and was demolished more than a year ago.
25 years ago...
The Walker City Council has agreed to allow Natural Gas Services, a division of Northern States Power, to conduct a feasibility study about bringing natural gas service to the city. Expected to take from one to two years, the study will determine if the pipeline will be brought in from either Pine River or Cass Lake; will include preliminary costs, size of pipeline, who will be the users and where the money will come from initially.
50 years ago...
Back to Hack Junior Royalty Karla Witham and Michael Hyland will appear Jan. 12 on the KNMT-KCMT TV Welcome Inn show to promote Back to Hackensack weekend Feb. 10-11.
Witham and Hyland have appeared in parades at Akeley, Walker, Remer, Brainerd, Deerwood, Park Rapids and Menahga and were guests of the Minneapolis Aquatennial.
