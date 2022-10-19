Verbal taunts and antagonizing exchanges between groups of students at WHA High School Oct. 10 erupted into an altercation that spread outside the school building. When the incident started over the lunch hour, Walker Police and Cass County deputies were contacted. Four juveniles were charged with felony and/or misdemeanors; a fifth student received a citation for disorderly conduct.
The incident was followed Sunday afternoon by a community meeting at the school, which brought out about 400 parents, students, faculty and community members.
25 years ago...
Hackensack business owner and adventurer Barry Babcock combined his interest in fur trade history with his expertise as a canoeist to complete a 200 mile canoe trip over what was once known as the Voyageur’s Highway in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Babcock and his springer spaniel Birch started Sept. 23 at Crane Lake in Voyageur’s National Park and finished 17 days later at Grand Portage National Park on Lake Superior. According to Grand Portage officials he is the only person they know of in recent times who has made the trip solo.
50 years ago...
Nearly 200 members of the Walker Chamber met at Bromley’s Ten Mile Lake Inn for their annual banquet. Featured speaker was Dave Gaitley, Director of the Northern Region of Tourism for the Department of Economic Development. He spoke on what tourism is and means to a community.
Harold Burns, Chamber VP, acted as master of ceremonies. Chamber president Jack Bieloh gave a progress report on the year’s activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.