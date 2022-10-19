10 years ago...

Verbal taunts and antagonizing exchanges between groups of students at WHA High School Oct. 10 erupted into an altercation that spread outside the school building. When the incident started over the lunch hour, Walker Police and Cass County deputies were contacted. Four juveniles were charged with felony and/or misdemeanors; a fifth student received a citation for disorderly conduct.

