10 years ago...
No public comments, pro or con, were received at the first reading of Cass County’s new social host ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits anyone from “hosting an event where alcohol is present and being possessed or consumed by anyone under age 21. The ordinance establishes penalties for anyone who hosts such an event.
The purpose is to discourage underage possession and consumption of alcohol, even if done at a private residence, and to hold those who do so criminally responsible. A second hearing and reading will be held before adoption is considered.
25 years ago...
At the recent WHA School Board meeting, Superintendent Boyd McLarty announced the successful pursuit of two grants. A $600,000 grant from the Department of Children, Families and Learning will provide Interactive TV capability; a consortium of 17 schools applied for the grant, which allows students to take classes at nearby colleges and universities or to share instructors for certain courses.
Another grant of $540,000 from the same source goes to a group of 10 schools to provide internet capability. WHA will be the first school to hook up.
50 years ago...
Walker voters went to the polls July 20 in a special election and approved a $69,000 bond issue for construction of a new city dock by a margin of 68 votes.
Total votes cast were 468, with 268 cast “yes” and 200 “no.” This was a 65 vote increase over the March 16 election when the bond issue was turned down by a margin of 25 votes.
Seven 18-year-olds were eligible to vote in the election; Walker was the second Minnesota community to have 18-year-old voters since the 26th amendment to the Constitution became law on July 1.
Total cost for construction of a breakwater, pier and floating dock facilities is $188,000, with $94,000 an outright grant from EDA; $25,000 from the Upper Great Lakes Commission; and the rest raised by the village.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.