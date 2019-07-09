10 years ago...

After 22 years as publisher of The Pilot-Independent, Joe Sherman has turned over management responsibilities to General Manager Diane Chmielewski.

A 15-year employee of the newspaper, Chmielewski was appointed by Sherman a year ago and since then has been training for the position. A graduate of BSU, she has worked in each department of the newspaper.

25 years ago...

Stiff increases in real and personal property values for 1994, for taxes payable in 1995, have been imposed by the property tax division of the Department of Revenue on three cities, five townships and two countywide classifications.

Assessor Steve Kuha said that even though Cass raised its values a significant amount, the state felt it wasn’t enough.

Assessments must be at a 90 percent or higher ratio to the actual sale prices in a given area. If the ratio is less, an increase is ordered.

50 years ago...

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of R.S., a Cass Lake truck farmer, who drowned in Cass Lake Monday afternoon when his heavily laden boat apparently swamped in a strong SE wind.  The victim’s son, S.S., age 16, was still missing yesterday and is presumed drowned.

Father and son left a marina in Cass Lake with their 16-foot fishing boat loaded with about 1,000 pounds of evergreens for transplant on Star Island, 3 miles away.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments