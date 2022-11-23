A recount of two tight Hackensack city council races produced the same results as election night.
The Auditor-Treasurer’s Office staff recounted ballots in the mayor’s race between incumbent Larry Ciha and challenger John Chuba and confirmed Ciha’s one vote margin, 82-81.
In a four-way contest for two council seats, the second and third-place candidates were separated by two votes. A recount confirmed that challenger Char Wilkes received 73 and incumbent Deb Rateike, 71. The top vote-getter was incumbent Dave Sack with 87; challenger Stephen Ruhl was fourth with 56.
25 years ago...
A trail for snowmobiles next to the paved section on the Heartland Trail is under construction and expected to open for use By Dec. 1, according to the DNR.
Snowmobiles with or without studs will be allowed on the adjacent section. The unpaved portion has been used by horseback riders in the summer. The state provided $30,000 to develop the section for snowmobile use and is laying down a 6-to-9 inch bed of wood shavings on bridge decks and other areas that snowmobilers need to gain access to the unpaved trail.
50 years ago...
Mrs. Bea Burnson, Hackensack, is retiring from the Kitchigami Regional Library Board after 11 years of library service. She served as president of the Cass County Library Board and in the same capacity when the three-county Litchigami Library Region was formed.
Mrs. Burnson plans to continue library work but in an unofficial capacity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.