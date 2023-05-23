The Walker Fire Department’s hovercraft proved its worth in the rescue of two ice anglers.
Two anglers had walked out onto ice from Erickson’s Landing earlier in the day; but when they headed back, both fell through. Wearing life jackets, they stood on the bottom in water up to their chests and called for help. The Hovercraft arrived but could not get right up to the two for fear of pushing ice on top of them.
Firefighter Justin Beard eventually went into the water and pushed the ice aside to make a path for the two to get back to the hovercraft. Beard reported that although the ice was about 12 inches thick, it was honeycombed and couldn’t support their weight.
25 years ago...
Through a cooperative agreement with the Leech Lake Band, Leech Lake Association, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Lights Casino, dredging of the Roosevelt Canal began Monday.
The canal connects Agency Bay with Trader’s Bay and dredging will assure safe and convenient passage. The cost of the project, about $15,000 will be shared by the Leech Lake Association and Northern Lights Casino. Before dredging, parts of the canal were only 15 inches deep.
50 years ago...
Mike K. of Anoka had never caught a muskie until May 19, when he came to Walker to repair a friend’s boat. But catch one he did, the third largest ever caught in Minnesota, and the second largest on inland waters.
The beauty tipped the scales at 51 pounds 1 ounce and was caught on a flathead minnow in 18 feet of water using an open face spinning reel with 12 pound test line.
The muskie was hooked off Ottertail Point on Leech and fought for 45 minutes before being brought in.
