10 years ago...
Thunderstorms and strong winds didn’t dampen the mood of Jammers at Moondance Country Fest as thousands packed the fairgrounds all three days.
Performers at the fourth annual festival included the Zac Brown Band, Kellie Pickler, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Neal McCoy and Sammy Kershaw
25 years ago...
The newest member of the Walker Police Department has a special nose for fighting crime. Yari, a three-year-old, 120-pound purebred German Shepherd, joined the force after a 13-week training period with owner and handler, Police Officer Wayne Tennis.
The dog will aid the police in their battle against narcotics. However Yari is also trained to search for weapons, find hidden or lost people, perform building searches and provide police protection.
50 years ago...
The US Coast Guard is again trying to take over Leech Lake, but the area is determined to resist; all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.
In a repeat move from six years ago, the Coast Guard claims Leech is a navigable waterway because it is a reservoir lake and therefore comes under Coast Guard jurisdiction. Coast Guard Lt. Bill Murray of Duluth wants to establish a patrol on Leech, with emphasis on required Coast Guard certification of guides and pilots.
Pilots are already licensed by the state, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department has a posting, patrol and water safety, search and rescue and watercraft inspection program.
Walker attorney Kent Tupper is advising the Chamber of Commerce on the matter.
