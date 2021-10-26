10 years ago...
A Backus man has been sentenced for spiking more than 500 pine trees on a county timber plantation. S. O., 52, was sentenced on charges of felony criminal damage to property. He was given a one year and one day prison sentence that was stayed and he was placed on supervised probation for five years, with a long list of conditions, including jail time, restitution and more.
In November 2009 Land Department staff found the spiked trees. A sign nailed to a tree near the gated entrance to the county property read “II in each tree!” with a smiley face drawn next to it.
S.O. was found guilty by a Cass County jury Sept. 24 after a three-day trial.
25 years ago...
Acting on the recommendation of a citizen’s advisory committee, the DNR announced that effectively immediately, snowmobiles with studs will not be allowed on the 50 miles of Paul Bunyan Trail between Brainerd and Hackensack. The restriction does not apply to an additional 1,200 miles of trail in Hubbard and Cass counties.
In addition there will be stretches of trail in the Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Merrifield areas where studs will be allowed to permit snowmobiles to go from one trail system to another.
50 years ago...
The Walker Warrior offense was too much for the Blackduck defense last Friday as the Warriors downed the Drakes 29-14, capturing the North Star League football championship. Walker remains unbeaten with a 6-0-1 record.
Key players for Walker were Corwin Osterloh, Kent Fladeboe, Ronnie Meeks, Steve Day, Jim Coffey, Rod Zubke and quarterback Kelly Nelson.
Walker now hosts Bigfork in the final North Star League contest.
