10 years ago...
An 18-year-old man, formerly of Laporte, drowned Aug. 6 when two boats collided on Ten Mile Lake north of Hackensack.
DMK was ejected from the boat he was driving. His body was recovered in 20 feet of water by Lakes Area Dive Team. He was not wearing a PFD.
The victim’s boat was being operated without lights, while the other boat involved did have lights. Both were being driven at low rates of speed. Two passengers in DMK’s boat were uninjured or had minor injuries; they also were not wearing PFDs. It was not known how many were in the second boat or if they were wearing PFDs.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch said the collision emphasizes the importance of using lights when boating after dark and of wearing a life jacket.
25 years ago...
The Park Rapids man who held three others hostage in a 12-hour standoff last week has been charged in District Court with eight criminal charges.
M.G. is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two of second-degree assault, two of first degree criminal sexual conduct, and two of terroristic threats.
Hostage A.B. escaped and notified the Sheriff’s Office of what was happening at his residence south of Backus.
A 34-year-old Park Rapids woman also told authorities that around 11 p.m. M.G. became agitated with her and others. She suffered multiple cuts to her abdomen, chest and shoulder as a result of M.G. holding her against her will. She also was sexually assaulted.
50 years ago...
Results of a motor vehicle inspection conducted last Wednesday in Walker by the State Patrol and Walker Police revealed numerous defective vehicles.
The number of vehicles checked was 182 with 96 vehicles found defective. Three warnings were issued for no driver’s license in possession. Two arrests were issued, one for illegal equipment, and another for an invalid driver’s license.
