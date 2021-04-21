10 years ago...
Census figures points to commissioner district redraws by 2012.
Cass’ five districts are oriented from District 1 in the south to District 5 in the north. Each district’s elected commissioner should represent the same number of people, within a 10 percent threshhold allowed by law.
The swings in population have four of five districts with differences exceeding the 10 percent threshhold. Only District 5 in northern cass was under 10 percent, with a 7 percent loss.
25 years ago...
WHA High School will send a record 18 speakers to State, after winning the Section 8A regional competition.
The team added the Region 8A trophy to their harvest of 13 wins in as many tournaments this year. WHA speakers earned 100 points, with second place Park Rapids receiving 29.
50 years ago...
Fifty-one new students enrolled in gun safety class held at the Walker High School. The course consists of six classes and open field trip with target shooting. New students are being taught how to handle .22 rifles.
Instructors are Harold Hanson, Leon Arola, Jim Kennedy, Alan Kennedy, Ivan Schultz, and Cass County Conservation Officer Richard Heinlen. Members of the Gun Safety Class are from Walker, Hackensack and Laporte.
