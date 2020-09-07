10 years ago...
Cougar sightings in Minnesota are rare and usually turn out to be false. But Brad Burnham’s encounter appears to be the real thing.
Burnham, a summer resident, was fishing the shoreline of Pumphouse Bay and saw what appeared to be a cougar resting about 5 feet off the ground on a branch of an overhanging tree.
“I was only 20 feet away and I watched it for five minutes,” he recalled in a phone conversation. Burnham estimated the cat to be about 6 feet long. It did not appear to be afraid and eventually walked away. He reported the sighting to the US Forest Service and was told there have been other sightings in that area.
25 years ago...
The Minnesota DNR is proposing experimental regulations for three clusters of lakes with the goal of learning how to improve the size and quality of bluegill fishing statewide.
Ox Yoke, Sanburn and Widow Lakes in the Hackensack-Backus area could have regs in effect by next summer and for the next five years. Lake May in Walker would serve as the “control” lake against which results would be compared.
Most of the 50 people at a public hearing in Hackensack favored the DNR efforts and agreed something should be done. Some, however, were critical of the DNR for opening a public access in recent years on 180-acre Widow Lake. They felt the access brought increased fishing pressure and aggravated the tiny bluegill problem.
50 years ago...
Based on statistical data as presented, the Board of Directors of the Shingobee Winter Playground, Walker, have decided to discontinue usage of Shingobee and to dissolve the Association because of lack of interest.
Use of the area will be turned over to the U.S. Forest Service. Any future correspondence regarding use should be directed to the Ranger of the Walker District, Chippewa National Forest.
