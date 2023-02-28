10 years ago...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to a surface water hazard on Hwy. 200 east of Laporte between Hubbard County Roads 45 and 30. Moving water is about three inches deep and can be hazardous to drivers.
10 years ago...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to a surface water hazard on Hwy. 200 east of Laporte between Hubbard County Roads 45 and 30. Moving water is about three inches deep and can be hazardous to drivers.
According to MnDOT, the likely cause is a frozen pipe under the highway that needs to be steamed open. Although the road remains open, motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.
25 years ago...
Cass County had its day in the sun when County Attorney Earl Maus, with assistance from the State Attorney’s office, argued a case before the US Supreme Court.
County Administrator Robert Yochum, Assessor Steve Kuha and Commissioner John Stranne were present to hear Maus present the case on whether or not Cass has the power to tax land owned by Leech Lake Band members, if that land is not in tribal trust or sale is not otherwise restricted.
The case has implications for the county’s ability to impose future taxes and avoid erosion of its tax bases. A decision is expected by mid-April or May.
50 years ago...
Thirty Cass County residents interested in preserving a 6,000 acre wilderness area and developing it as a conservation study, land and timber use project, met in the Courthouse to form a committee to work toward that goal. The project, tentatively named the Deep Lake-Portage Lake Conservation area, is located southeast of Hackensack.
First goal is to get Cass County commissioners to set aside the area as a preserve. The goal is to create a study center where teachers and conservationists could use the resources as laboratories for student study.
Cass County Land Commissioner Fay Harrington was named president of the Advisory Committee.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.