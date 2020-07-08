10 years ago...
Phase 1 in the construction of the new Walker Forest Service Ranger District facility is under way with the demolition last week of the unoccupied Walker Armory.
Work will continue throughout the summer and will include site prep, utility work and moving two existing buildings to new locations. Nearly all demo materials will be recycled. Aspen Construction has the demo contract.
25 years ago...
Walker’s July Fourth celebration kicked off with a soggy start. Heavy on-again, off-again rains soaked any hopes for the annual parade and sent shoppers and spectators running for cover.
“This is the first time in my 25 years with the parade that it has been rained out,” said Dave Holk, parade emcee.
Rain throughout the area also damped celebrations in Bemidji and elsewhere.
50 years ago...
Two Pine River youths are missing and presumed drowned following a boating accident on Leech Lake Friday. Missing are R.G. R. and F.F.R., sons of Mrs. A.R. A third youth saved himself by stripping off his clothes before starting to swim toward Ottertail Point. He was picked up by a boat. Dragging operations have not yet located the boat or bodies.
In another accident, an eight-year-old child was pronounced dead after being found in the water at a swimming beach on Loon Lake in Cass County. H. K, age 67, of Stewart, Minn. also was dead on arrival at the Cass Lake Indian Hospital. He had been fishing on Sucker Lake east of Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.