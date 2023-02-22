10 years ago...
The Polar Pout Plunge raised nearly $37,000 for the Walker Area Community Center, as 192 intrepid plungers braved Leech Lake’s frigid depths.
An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 ‘Pouters packed Leech Lake for the biggest party on ice, with the goal of catching the world’s only true gamefish.
Jesse Friedrich of Rice won his second Eelpout Festival in three years by catching a 14 pound eelpout Sunday morning.
25 years ago...
Cass County Attorney Earl Maus is “cramming” for one of the biggest events of his legal career. On Feb. 24 he will appear before the US Supreme Court to argue the county’s case on whether or not it has power to tax land owned by Leech Lake Band members, if the land is not held in tribal trust or where sale is not otherwise restricted.
The cases’s importance lies in its implications for a county’s ability to impose future taxes and to avoid further erosion of the tax base. Whatever the decision, there is no further appeal and the impact will affect local units of government across the U.S.
50 years ago...
The Walker Warrior speech team has been quietly going to matches all season and coming home with awards. Head coaches Charles Beckman and Norb Ochs have some 50 kids on their squad.
They are presently preparing for matches at St. Scholastica, Cooper-Robbinsdale, Walker, International Falls and Glenwood, in preparation for the District meet April 11.
The Walker Invitational March 10 promises to be the highlight of this year’s team as 64 schools have been invited. Parents and interested persons are invited to attend. The Walker Jaycees will sponsor the awards.
