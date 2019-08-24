10 years ago...
A large crowd turned out at the WACC to discuss community concerns, including partnerships between native and non-native governments and individuals; the future of the Walker Area Community Center; the future of the Leech Lake Fishery; and other issues.
The evening concluded with the unveiling of The Eagle Catcher Sculpture , commissioned by Walker resident and WACC supporter Ed Robinson and sculpted by Akeley carver Paul Albright.
25 years ago...
State Sen. Harold “Skip” Finn, DFL, Cass Lake, and Myron Ellis, head of the Minnesota Indian Gambling Assoc., pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanor charges of misapplying funds belonging to the Leech Lake Band.
The offenses took place in 1988 when Finn was attorney for the Band and Ellis was executive director of the Tribal council. They involve fictitious insurance invoices submitted to the Band. The charge do not relate to Finn’s senatorial duties or to Indian gaming matters.
50 years ago...
Cass County Attorney John Plattner has called an inquest into the fatal shooting Aug. 22 of J.V. age 16, of Hopkins, an employee at Holiday Camp, Hackensack.
Sheriff Bill Merrill, who investigated, reported that J.V. and J.F., age 18, of Camp Holiday, were target shooting with a third youth at a nearby gravel pit and returned to their cabin at the camp. J.V. stepped outside, and J.F., who thought his gun was unloaded, pointed it at J.V. and fired, the bullet striking him in the back.
J.V. was taken to the Pine River Clinic but was dead on arrival. J.F. is not in custody and no charges have yet been filed.
