10 years ago...
The Otto Bremer Foundation has approved a $60,000 grant request from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to build and maintain a radio station that will serve the educational and cultural needs of the community.
The band has a permit from the FCC to build the non-commercial station KOJB, 90.1. It will be located adjacent to the Leech Lake Tribal College with the transmitter facility in Bena.
25 years ago...
After 44 years of driving bus for Hackensack, then Walker-Hackensack, then Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools, Gerald “Chum” Sycks retired this summer. As an 18-year-old, he began driving for his father, who owned a bus and had a contract for the Hackensack district. He’s taken a few years off; once when his dad sold the bus and other times for farm work, but otherwise he managed to combine farming and bus driving.
While bus equipment, radios, driver’s licensure and testing, and discipline policies have changed a lot over the years, Chum thinks he drove only three different Hackensack area routes all those years.
50 years ago...
Hackensack summer resident Mrs. Raymond (Carol) Olson recently became the first Minnesota woman to fly in the Calgary to Baton Rouge “All Woman Transcontinental Air Race.”
Carol has been a flyer for 14 years; she hold a commercial license with instrument, multi-engine and single engine land and seaplane ratings. She is a working registered nurse during the school year and designed the family’s elaborate tri-level A-frame summer home on Webb Lake.
