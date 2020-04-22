10 years ago...
WHA High School will host the 2011 state student council convention.
Student council rep Alaina Burks told the school board that more than 290 students and 85 advisors will be coming to Walker April 9-11 2011. Advisors will stay at the Chase Hotel while students will be housed with area families.
Convention activities and events will be held at the school, the Chase and Moondance Fairgrounds.
Board members congratulated the WHA students who have been working for nearly a year on WHA’s application.
25 years ago...
Fourteen WHA speakers in 12 categories have qualified for the State High School League Speech Tournament.
Headed for state were Renee Sanford, Amie Hoffman, Georgette Romo, Amy Swanson, Grant Cravens, Jeff Haugen, Will DeBoer, Nate Smith, Liz Anderson, Kara Erickson. Sarah Bakker, Cristi Cravens, Angie Jaskowiak and Sarah Johnson.
50 years ago...
Spring slowed down some after 10.5 inches of snow fell, as recorded Sunday at the Ah-Gwah-Ching weather station. The white stuff was wet, heavy and sticky. It forced school closings from Bemidji to Brainerd, caused trees to bend and break and knocked out power in the area for about an hour.
Sunday, many stranded cars sat at driveway entrances and as a result many public meetings were postponed or cancelled. However as a result, it did relieve forest fire conditions which were becoming dry.
