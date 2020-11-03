10 years ago...
Preliminary election reports show approval of WHA School District levy is in doubt; the levy question was failing with 1,521 “no” votes to 1,339 “yes” votes and an unknown number of precincts left to be counted. This was WHA’s third try to get voter approval of a levy.
In a five-way race for three school board seats, Terry Freeman was in the lead, followed by Barb Sherman and Steven Day; while Blake Nordin and Kevin Campbell trailed.
In the Hubbard County Sheriff’s race, Deputy Corey Aukes defeated Sheriff Frank Honer by a vote of 5,021 to 4,534. In Cass County, Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch led Walker Pi\olice Chief Wayne Tennis 3,259 to 2,719.
25 years ago...
Not even adverse weather could slow down workers who began tearing up sidewalks in downtown in Walker, nine days before the project’s official start. Paver stones that had been laid along the curb when street lights were replaced and put in storage, possibly to be used for another project.
The sidewalk work was scheduled for this fall to avoid pedestrian congestion next summer when the Department of Transportation resurfaces Hwy. 371 from Cass Lake through Walker.
50 years ago...
A major piece of legislation designed to assist millions of veterans to get their own homes was signed into law by Pres. Nixon. One provision offers a loan program for first-time mobile home purchases: $10,000 for a mobile home alone, and up to $17,500 for a home and lot to place it on.
Interested veterans should contact their local County Veterans Service Officer or the VA Center at Fort Snelling.
