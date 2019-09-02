10 years ago...
The Leech Lake Advisory Committee was formed recently and will put together a new five-year plan for Leech Lake.
The committee will make recommendations to the DNR in four key areas: walleye stocking, fishing recommendations, cormorant management and invasive species control.
25 years ago...
Leon Arola of Walker brought a monster Chicken Mushroom (also called an Oyster Shelf) to the Pilot-Independent offices last week. Arola said he found it alongside Hwy. 200 near the Y Junction growing on a dead oak, and got about 10 pounds of mushroom from it.
The species is choice eating and this year nas been a good one because of high humidity, he added.
50 years ago...
Two Remer men are lucky to be alive after a ricing mishap. George Haggard was seconds away from death when he was pulled out of the Little Boy River by Cy Kline, Longville, who saw his fingertips above the surface and shoved an oar down where Haggard could grab it. Kline’s companion, James Shields, helped the second man, Bill Wilkowski of Remer, out of the water to safety.
Haggard said the pair was getting ready to turn their canoe around when Wilkowski, who was standing, lost his balance and they both fell in about 10 feet of water.
Haggard was shocked and exhausted and said later, “I may never go ricing again!”
