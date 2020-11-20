10 years ago...
Unofficial results from the recount for the Cass County Sheriff’s race have confirmed the victory of Chief Deputy Tom Burch, who edged out Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis by 47 votes. The recount found a one vote swing in two precincts that offset each other. The Canvassing Board will meet next week to declare the Sheriff’s recount results official.
25 years ago...
Construction of Walker’s wastewater treatment facility is over 75 percent complete. Will Hoyt of Landecker and Associates told the city council that ponds B-1 and B-2 passed the 30-day water balance test and are ready to accept effluent.
For the last four months, all effluent has gone into pond A, which will be rebuilt next spring. The PVC liner material for pond A was delivered and is being stored until next spring.
50 years ago...
The first auto license plates ever sold in Walker went on sale Monday at the courthouse. Mrs. Betty Sawyer, a deputy auditor, who is handling the registrations, purchased the first set of 1971 plates to be sold.
Mrs. Sawyer was designated by County Auditor Albin Carlson to handle registrations in Walker and attended motor vehicle license school at Crookston.
Car and truck owners are reminded they must bring the computer cards they received in the mail and the registration card for their vehicle when applying for plates. The Walker office is in the Game and Fish room, second floor, courthouse.
