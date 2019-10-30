10 years ago...
Essentia Community Hospitals and Clinics (ECHC) will no longer be the lead provider for the Critical Access Hospital project proposed at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site near Walker.
Michael Hedrix of Essentia said the decision was in part a response to the economic recession and upheaval in the markets, health care mergers and acquisitions and uncertainties on national health care reform.
ECHC has been working with Cass County on the CAH proposal since 2005. It will modify its role from lead to “support provider.”
25 years ago...
After a two week trial, a second man, D. M. J., who was charged with the robbery of the Palace Casino on Sept. 30, 1993, has been found not guilty by the jury.
On Feb. 15, 1994, the first defendant, M. H., charged with robbery was also found not guilty. Three other defendants were charged with the same 12 counts.
50 years ago...
A $500 reward is being offered in a case of vandalism of a plane at the Longville Airport.
George Cook, Banker’s Life and Casualty, Lincoln, Neb., is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons who vandalized his twin engine Lockheed Jet Star the night of Oct. 24.
Vandals apparently kicked in a pressurized window and removed exterior covers from air speed indicators. Entry was not gained to the plane itself, according to the pilot. Three more cases of vandalism to planes were also reported Oct. 27
