10 years ago...
The Hackensack Area Community Food Shelf will soon be open to serve those in need in the Hackensack-Backus area.
The Food Shelf will be located in space provided by Share N Care on Hwy. 371 in Hackensack. Share N Care is operated by the Seventh Day Adventist Church and sells used clothing, furnishings, appliances and other items at very affordable prices.
The food shelf is affiliated with Second Harvest Food Bank in Grand Rapids.
25 years ago...
Hackensack City Council member Bill Green reported at the May meeting that a person is still dumping demolition debris on land and in the ditch along the road to Hillcrest Cemetery, despite the city’s objections. The city has now contacted Cass County Environmental Services on the matter.
50 years ago...
A meeting to discuss financing for the proposed Walker Public Dock Project have been completed.
The meeting will be held May 8, 1:30 p.m., at the North Central Economic Development office in Duluth. Members of the Walker Planning Board and village council will be attending. Interested citizens are also invited to attend and may call village hall to make arrangements.
