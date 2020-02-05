ST. PAUL — The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates to the Governor for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul E. Rasmussen and will be chambered at Warren in Marshall County.
Jeanine R. Brand
Brand has nearly 25 years’ experience as a prosecutor, serving as Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Bemidji City Attorney, Assistant Clay County Attorney, and in her current position as Assistant Cass County Attorney. Brand received her Juris Doctor degree from Mitchell-Hamline School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University.
Brand is actively involved in collaborative committees to address justice in the legal system and to develop protocols with partnering agencies. She previously taught Business Law at Bemidji State University, and Criminal Law and Procedure at MSUM as an Adjunct Professor. Brand is the first vice-president of Girl Scouts of America, Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines Council, co-chairperson of the Board of Directors for Support Within Reach, and president of the Clearwater Library Foundation.
Seamus P. Duffy
Duffy is currently the county attorney for Pennington County where he has served since 2018. Previously, he served as a part-time assistant public defender from 2007 to 2018 representing clients in felony, gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor, juvenile delinquency and juvenile protection matters.
Duffy also worked in private practice from 2003 to 2018 as an attorney at Duffy Law Office in Thief River Falls, handling a wide variety of matters including Family Law, Criminal Defense, Juvenile Protection, Real Estate and Bankruptcy. Duffy is a team member for the Pennington County DWI Court.
His community activities include being a member of the Thief River Falls Eagles Club as well as volunteering with Thief River Falls Just for Kix.
Corey Harbott
Harbott works as an assistant public defender out of the Crookston office handling primarily felony criminal cases. Prior to his current position he was a Ninth District judicial law clerk for the Honorable Richard Taylor. Harbott was the vice-president of the Crookston Blueline Club and is on the Crookston Library Board.
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit our website: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/
