Three of the four red ticket winners have claimed their prizes during the Leech Lake Chamber’s Great Gift Card Giveaway. Ginny Petersen (above left) was the big winner of $1,000 of area gift cards. Petersen received her red ticket from Nistler Floor Covering. Kelly Hilton is the winner of a $500 package and sent her husband to pick up her gift cards. Kelly got her ticket at Christmas Point. Laura Toth (right) won a $500 package. She said it feels like a great welcome to the neighborhood prize as she has only lived here for less than a year. She got her ticket at SuperOne Foods. There is still one package left to be claimed.  The numbers for that package are 1189640  and 496155.

