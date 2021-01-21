Three of the four red ticket winners have claimed their prizes during the Leech Lake Chamber’s Great Gift Card Giveaway. Ginny Petersen (above left) was the big winner of $1,000 of area gift cards. Petersen received her red ticket from Nistler Floor Covering. Kelly Hilton is the winner of a $500 package and sent her husband to pick up her gift cards. Kelly got her ticket at Christmas Point. Laura Toth (right) won a $500 package. She said it feels like a great welcome to the neighborhood prize as she has only lived here for less than a year. She got her ticket at SuperOne Foods. There is still one package left to be claimed. The numbers for that package are 1189640 and 496155.
Three Gift Card Giveaway winners announced
