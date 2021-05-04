Three people were injured April 23 in a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hubbard County Roads 45 and 39 in Hart Lake Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said his office received a report of a car crash at 5:03 a.m. The reporting party advised that he had witnessed three individuals crawl out of a badly damaged vehicle that had rolled in a swamp.
Deputies arrived on the scene to find three injured parties standing on the roadway. North Memorial and Cass Lake Ambulances arrived on the scene and provided medical help to the three victims.
The investigation showed that 32-year old Travis Huesers of Bemidji was travelling south on Hubbard County Road 45 in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it went through a stop sign, entered the ditch, and overturned. The driver was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji where he was treated for a head injury.
A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year old Charles Larose of Bemidji, received cuts to his face and arm and was also transported by ambulance to Sanford in Bemidji. A second passenger in the vehicle, Alyssa Beaulieu of Dilworth, was also transported to Sanford Hospital where she was treated for unknown injuries.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
